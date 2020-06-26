SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Time Is ‘Narrowing’ On The College Football Season

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey thinks time is running short when it comes to figuring out the college football season.

Right now, the world of college football has been thrust into chaos as coronavirus cases continue to pop up all over the sport. With a lot of uncertainty in the air, nobody has any idea what the fall will look like.

When asked by Paul Finebaum about the time situation, Sankey said, “It’s narrowing.”

SEC Commissioner @GregSankey on if he still has the asset of time: “It’s narrowing.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 25, 2020

That’s certainly not what you want to hear right now if you’re a college football fan, but Sankey is correct.

We’re now at the end of June, and the season is about two months away. Time is something that is rapidly running out.

If we don’t have some concrete plans very soon, then the season will only be put at further risk. I understand people have been working around the clock for months, but it’s time for answers and solutions.

We simply can’t remain in a state of limbo forever, which is more or less where we’ve been for the past three months.

I wish I could say Sankey was wrong, but he’s not. We have about two months before the season begins. We need answers, and we need them right now.