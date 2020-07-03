Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Wins Part Of Sexual Harassment Trial

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Chad Johnson has won part of a sexual harassment lawsuit against a producer.

A judge ruled that Johnson had proven multiple accusations of sexual harassment by a movie producer, according to a report published Thursday by Deadline. Johnson first filed his lawsuit against Sunset Studios Entertainment LLC and Cristina Cimino in July of 2018, the outlet reported.

Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson gloats ‘I won my first lawsuit’ https://t.co/zmWqOtmcQh — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 3, 2020



The lawsuit including claims of sexual harassment, failure to prevent harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud by intentional misrepresentation. All of the mentioned causes were deemed proven due to lack of viable defenses, according to Deadline.

Johnson accused Cimino of using her status as a movie producer to communicate with him. He claimed she lured him into in-person meetings by saying she could get him roles in movies that Sunset Studios was producing at the time. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Announces He’s Beginning A Career In Porn)

Cimino’s advances towards Johnson ended up becoming “progressively more sexual and provocative,” according to the lawsuit.

He allegedly told her to “keep things professional,” as interactions became more intense.

Johnson was reportedly given two job opportunities from Cimino, but claimed she denied him in both roles after he turned down a sexual relationship with her.