Chad Johnson Sends Random People Money

NFL legend Chad Johnson has sent several random people money.

Johnson is known for being a generous dude, and the kind of guy who just lives life to the fullest. Well, he's now taking things to another level.

The former Bengals superstar started just sending random people $1,000.

Good morning, i fucking love all of you fuckers & today is July 1st, drop ya cash app, zelle or PayPal, will be “randomly” choosing & blessing folks throughout the day until 5 & that’s on Jesus sandals ???? — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 1, 2020

Eventually, Johnson had sent so much money around that Cash App stopped him because he hit his weekly limit of $150,000.

It honestly doesn’t surprise me at all that Johnson did this. Again, the guy is known for pulling off classy moves all the time.

He has paid the rent of multiple people in need before, and dropped a gigantic tip to help someone during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on Apr 5, 2020 at 5:20am PDT

The man has a long and extensive history of helping out complete strangers, and that’s something we should all applaud.

The world would be a hell of a lot better place if there were more people with Johnson’s generosity walking around the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on Feb 22, 2020 at 7:04pm PST

Props to him for continuing to prove he’s one of the best guys in all of sports. Now, let’s remember when he gave one of the greatest interviews of all time about Michael Phelps.