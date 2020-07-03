Watch Charlize Theron In The New Trailer For ‘The Old Guard’

Charlize Theron’s new movie “The Old Guard” looks like it’s going to be very interesting.

The plot of the film, according to the new trailer’s YouTube description, is: “A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ability to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest trailer, I think it’s safe to say that fans are in for a wild time. Give it a watch below!

I think there’s a very high chance this movie is outstanding. First and foremost, we all know Theron is a hell of a talent.

She’s one of the best actresses in the game, and you’d have to be an idiot to think otherwise. So, the fact she’s in “The Old Guard” makes me think it’s going to be great.

Secondly, Netflix is awesome when it comes to producing great original content. Look no further than “Extraction,” “Ozark” and “The Highwaymen” for proof of that fact.

Netflix dominates the game when it comes to original shows and movies.

Now, the streaming giant is bringing us “The Old Guard,” which is about badass warriors who can’t be killed. Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this one right now.

You can catch “The Old Guard” on Netflix starting July 10!