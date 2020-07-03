Damian Lillard Doesn’t Have ‘Confidence’ NBA Players Will Follow The Rules At The Disney Bubble

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard thinks some players will break the rules at Disney.

The NBA will start playing games again in Orlando at the end of July, and a bubble situation has been put in place to keep players away from everyone else. Will the athletes stay in isolation? The electric guard isn't so sure.

Lillard told ESPN the following about the bubble and players following the rules:

My confidence ain’t great. My confidence ain’t great because you’re telling me you’re gonna have 22 teams full of players following all the rules? When we have 100 percent freedom, everybody don’t follow all the rules. I don’t have much confidence. But hopefully it’ll be handled to a point where we’re not putting everybody at risk or in a dangerous position.

It’s hard to disagree with Lillard on this one. This is more or less the same point Stephen A. Smith brought up when he talked about players having sex.

You’re going to have hundreds of athletes at Disney, and you’re expecting them all to follow the rules? Good luck.

The sad reality is that it will also only take one player to get sick to potentially ruin the NBA’s return for everyone.

If one player slips outside of the bubble, gets the virus, hits up the locker room and spreads it around, then Adam Silver could shut this whole situation down real fast.

We’ll see what happens, but I think there’s a high chance Lillard and Stephen A. Smith both end up being correct about players not listening.