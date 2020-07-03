‘It Divides And It Polarizes’: Fox Sports Analyst Rips Black Lives Matter, Identity Politics

Fox Sports analyst Marcellus Wiley criticized the NBA’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” on its court when the season resumes.

Wiley credited the players for their activism, but said Tuesday that he does not agree with Black Lives Matter’s mission statement. (RELATED: ‘He Don’t Speak For Me’: Herschel Walker Criticizes ‘Black Lives Matter’)

“We know what identity politics does,” Wiley said. “It divides and it polarizes. No matter how you want to look at it, that’s just the effect of it. No matter how great the intentions are, and we all know the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Wiley then criticized Black Lives Matter over the organization’s opposition to the traditional family structure. (RELATED: National Arm Of Black Lives Matter Spent Millions On Travel And Consultants, Financial Statements Show)

“I don’t know how many people really look into the mission statement of Black Lives Matter, but I did,” Wiley said. “Children from single parent homes vs. two parent homes. The children from the single parent homes…five times more likely to commit suicide, six times more likely to be in poverty, nine times more likely to drop out of high school, 10 times more likely to abuse chemical substances, 14 times more likely to commit rape, 20 times more likely to end up in prison, and 32 times more likely to run away from home.”

“I knew that,” Wiley continued. “You know why I knew it? Because a lot of my friends didn’t have family structures that were nuclear like mine, and they found themselves outside of their dreams and goals, and aspirations. So, when I see that as a mission statement for Black Lives Matter, it makes me scratch my head.”

.@MarcellusWiley breaks down why the NBA’s plan to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts is a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/EoCJNf7ho1 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 30, 2020

The Black Lives Matter movement states on its website that it “disrupts” the nuclear family.

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable,” the organization writes as part of its mission statement.