Michigan State Has 0 New Coronavirus Cases After Latest Round Of Testing

The Michigan State Spartans had zero new coronavirus cases after the latest round of testing.

According to Saturday Tradition, the Spartans conducted another 41 tests and there wasn’t a single new case of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is still one athlete who previously tested positive and still has the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Jun 17, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

This is some very good news for MSU, fans of the Spartans and college football supporters in general. Michigan State didn’t get hit hard to begin with, and they’re doing a great job of keeping players clean.

Given how some programs are getting absolutely hammered left and right, it’s nice to see a team have no new cases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Jun 11, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

That’s 100% a victory in the war against coronavirus. It might be a small victory, but it’s still a victory that we should celebrate.

We need to get football players back on campus and implement robust testing. Players with the virus should be isolated and everyone else should get back to practice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on May 29, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT

We need football in the fall, and I 100% believe we can have it if we’re smart about this situation. Let’s do what needs to be done, and let’s win this war!