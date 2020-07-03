Unfit To Print Episode 59: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Fails Trying To Shame St. Louis Gun Couple

CNN’s Chris Cuomo tried to shame Mark McCloskey after he and his wife went viral for using firearms to protect their home from protesters in St. Louis. The media repeatedly tried to claim that the protesters were peaceful, but McCloskey shot that theory down on live television.

According to the couple, the protesters broke down a gate in order to trespass on their private property and were threatening to kill them and kill their dog. The couple decided the best course of action was to make sure they were not assaulted was to grab their guns as a deterrent. (RELATED: St. Louis Homeowner Snaps At Chris Cuomo In Heated Exchange)

In this week’s episode of “Unfit to Print,” host Amber Athey explains why the McCloskeys were right to defend themselves and breaks down the rest of the biggest media stories of the week.

