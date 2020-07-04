Justin Fields Ranks As The Best Quarterback In The Big 10, Jack Coan Is 4th

247Sports thinks Justin Fields is the best quarterback in the Big 10.

The popular sports site released its ranks for the best passers in the B1G, and the Ohio State superstar was at the top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan, Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr., Wisconsin’s Jack Coan and Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

You simply can’t disagree with Justin Fields being at the top of the list. You can’t do it. Anyone who says Justin Fields isn’t the best quarterback in the B1G should be ignored.

They’re either an idiot or they’re just looking for attention. Either way, they have no idea what the hell they’re talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

I’m obviously not saying that because I’m an Ohio State fan. I hate the Buckeyes. They’ve terrorized my Badgers and broken my heart too many times to count.

However, I get paid to tell the truth, and the truth of the matter is that Justin Fields is a freak of nature on the gridiron.

He might be the best B1G quarterback I’ve seen in the past decade.

As for Jack Coan being ranked fourth, I actually think that’s pretty fair. In fact, that’s a very respectful ranking, and Coan deserves it.

While the senior passer isn’t the sexiest of players when it comes to his style of play, he protects the ball and is efficient.

He’s way better than Wisconsin fans give him credit for, and that includes myself at times.

Now, will he keep the starting job in 2020? It’s crazy that he’s ranked as the fourth best quarterback in the conference and there’s serious chatter about Graham Mertz snatching away his job.

I still expect Coan to start during the 2020 season, but I’d be surprised if we don’t see an expanded role for Mertz.

No matter what, I love what Wisconsin has in the quarterback room. That much is for sure.