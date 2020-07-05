Jared Abbrederis Named To The Big 10 All-Decade Football 2nd Team

Former Wisconsin receiver Jared Abbrederis has received a huge honor from the Big 10.

The former Wisconsin superstar was named to the Big 10 all-decade second team after dominating for several years in Madison.

Jared Abbrederis was one of those great @BadgerFootball walk-on-turned-star stories. And he’s still hauling in accolades, the latest being #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team honors. More ➡️ https://t.co/9sK1meTjeO pic.twitter.com/2bvJXISvBU — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) July 2, 2020

There’s no doubt at all that Abbrederis was one of the most fun players to watch during his time at Wisconsin.

The dude was just a dominating force on the gridiron when it came to catching a football. For reasons I still don’t understand, the dude just couldn’t be covered.

He always managed to find himself wide open all over the field. You would have thought after several years of torching defenses that they would have eventually figured him out.

Unfortunately for opponents of Wisconsin, that never happened. He finished his career in Madison with 23 receiving touchdowns and more than 3,100 receiving yards.

Props to him for earning the prestigious honor from the B1G. There’s no doubt at all that he’ll go down as one of the greatest receivers to ever wear the red and white.