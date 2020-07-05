REPORT: NFLPA Board Doesn’t Want Any Preseason Games

The NFL might not have any preseason games prior to the 2020 season.

It’s already been reported that the league plans to shave off two preseason games out of the usual four during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, the NFLPA board has voted to recommend playing none. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported the following:

An NFL Players Association source said Friday that the union’s board of player representatives had voted to recommend scrapping all 2020 preseason games. The matter came to a vote during Thursday evening’s conference call with NFLPA player reps, and the source said the vote was unanimous. It’s unclear whether the NFL will consider the players’ recommendation.

While I’m not sure playing zero preseason games is a realistic option, I am confident in saying there’s no need to play four.

The reality of the situation is that the preseason doesn’t matter for many of the guys on NFL rosters. It just doesn’t.

Outside of third stringers, rookies and guys on the fringe of making the roster, the preseason is a waste of time and nothing more than an opportunity to get hurt.

Given the fact the coronavirus pandemic is already taking a toll on sports, the NFL should just play a single preseason game if they have to play any at all.

Let the guys on the bottom of the roster get a chance to prove themselves and then move forward. It’s not ideal, but it’s the best option on the table.

No matter what, I think it’d be insanely stupid to play four preseason games, and it seems like the players feel the exact same way.