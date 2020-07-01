Jimmy Meets Mia In Special ‘Yellowstone’ Clip From Season 3, Episode 3 ‘An Accepted Surrender’

It looks like Jimmy might have a new love interest in “Yellowstone.”

In a special clip released from the third episode of the third season of the hit Paramount Network show, Jimmy meets Mia at a rodeo. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In The Latest Episode ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’)

Something tells me these two might have something special cooking. Give the clip from “An Accepted Surrender” below.

I’m glad to see Jimmy is going to get another love interest on “Yellowstone.” In season two, it looked like Avery was going to fill that role.

As we all know, the character just disappeared from thin air without much explanation. She was there one minute and gone the next. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

It sucked too because it was funny watching Jimmy get a love storyline. The character has been trampled on so much, and it was about time he started winning.

While that storyline fell flat, it looks like the writers aren’t abandoning Jimmy’s love life just yet. I love the idea of him getting with a rodeo gal.

One, it adds a little extra flair to the situation. Two, it seems like the kind of woman Jimmy belongs with.

Tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network to see what we get in “An Accepted Surrender.” I can’t wait to see it!