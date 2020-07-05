Zion Williamson Encourages People To Wear A Mask During The Coronavirus Pandemic

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson wants people to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The young NBA sensation appeared in a video tweeted by Gov. John Bel Edwards wearing a mask, and he encouraged people to do the same during the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch Zion’s comments below!

We #WontBowDown. Take it from @Zionwilliamson, it’s up to all of us to do our part and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana by wearing masks when in public, practicing social distancing and washing our hands frequently. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/17JM74l84N — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 3, 2020

As I’ve said many times over the past few months, athletes and coaches have a special platform in America, and they should use it.

Whether you support masks or not, it’s never a bad thing when people with massive platforms use them to promote safety.

Personally, I don’t know if wearing the mask makes a big difference or not. I don’t have a clue, but if wearing a mask helps save sports, then I’ll wear a mask when I’m in the store and other public places.

Hell, I’d sell organs to save college football. Wearing a mask is a very minor inconvenience that could have a huge payoff down the road.

Props to Zion for using his platform to encourage people to stay safe during this tough time in America. You’ll never see me knock anyone for trying to help people out.

