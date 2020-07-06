Report: Chris Evans And Superstar Actress Spotted Together In London, Spark Dating Rumors

Chris Evans and superstar actress Lily James have sparked dating rumors after the two stars were reportedly spotted together in London.

The 39-year-old Marvel star was reportedly seen taking a taxi back to his hotel, The Corinthia, with the 31-year-old actress in the late night hours, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Scarlett Johansson’s Best Red Carpet Moments [SLIDESHOW])

Chris Evans and Lily James Step Out Together in London​ https://t.co/Gm7vZYb0wZ — People (@people) July 6, 2020

The “Captain America” star and James reportedly spent most of their evening partying at the fancy after-hours private member Mark’s Club in Mayfair. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

When the pair arrived back at the hotel, they left the cab separately with the “Avengers” star headed to the front entrance and Lily, who lives in London, to a door around the side.

The actress was seen making a call and then reportedly got into the hotel after Chris was spotted talking to the hotel staff in the lobby.

The “Baby Driver” star was recently linked up with actor Matt Smith. The two had reportedly been quarantining together following reports they split in December.

According to People magazine, Evans recently headed back to London where production is set to get underway for a handful of TV and film projects.