Meghan Markle Says We Need To Be ‘Uncomfortable Right Now’ To Assure ‘Equality’ During Chat About Racism

Meghan Markle says it is necessary to be “uncomfortable right now” to assure “equality” during conversation about racism.

“We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships,” the former Duchess of Sussex explained during the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust video conference call. The comments were noted by the Mirror UK in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Friend Says)

Fantastic chat with Harry & Meghan on tackling systemic racism #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OjZ1cXiLNO — Abdullahi (@abdullahialim) July 6, 2020

“Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing – which is a fundamental human right,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

In the same conversation, Prince Harry said “there is no turning back now” during the call about the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,” the former Duke of Sussex explained. “So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.”

“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits,” he added. “We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently.”

The former royal continued, “however, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware … so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today. This change is needed and it’s coming.”