REPORT: Prince Andrew Cancels Annual Golfing Trip, Source Says He’s ‘Nervous’ Due To Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew has reportedly canceled his annual golfing trip to Spain because he’s “nervous” to be abroad following the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The move comes after the United States made an official request to interview Prince Andrew about now-deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report published Sunday by The Sun.

Prince Andrew cancels annual golfing holiday to Spain as he’s ‘nervous’ to go abroad during Epstein investigationhttps://t.co/IIktLNySRe — The Sun (@TheSun) July 6, 2020

“They know they can’t extradite him,” the insider told the outlet. “What they’re trying to do is get him over voluntarily and, if they think they’ve got enough evidence, charge him there.”

“He’s not a witness, he’s a covert target of this operation,” the source added.

The palace insider claimed Prince Andrew will not leave the UK for some time. (RELATED: Epstein Crony Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By The FBI For Alleged Role In Sex Trafficking Minors)

As previously reported, Maxwell was arrested on July 2. Maxwell has been accused of introducing Prince Andrew to Virginia Guiffre, alleged Epstein victim. Guiffre detailed allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew in Netflix’s documentary about Epstein, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.”

“I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew,” Giuffre claimed in the documentary. “He knocked on the door, he came inside Ghislaine [Maxwell]’s townhouse, and we’re sitting there having tea. She goes to Prince Andrew, ‘How old do you think Virginia is?’ And he said, ’17.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, you’re right!’ He’s like, ‘My daughters aren’t far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you.'”

“I asked Jeffrey to take a photo of me and Prince Andrew together,” Giuffre further alleged. “Right after that photo was taken, I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time.”

Prince Andrew has denied the accusations. He also commented on a now-infamous photograph which appears to show Prince Andrew and Guiffre together shortly before Guiffre alleges he first assaulted her, telling Business Insider, “I don’t believe it’s a picture of me in London because when I would go out … in London, I wear a suit and a tie.”