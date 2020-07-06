Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ To Resume Filming In UK Following Quarantine Exemption

Tom Cruise and the “Mission: Impossible 7” crew have learned that production can get back underway in the United Kingdom after everything was shut down due to the pandemic.

Several TV and film productions, including ones for the 7th and 8th installment of the spy-thriller featuring the 58-year-old actor, have been given an exemption from quarantine rules by the U.K. government to start filming again this summer, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

“The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden shared. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy,” he added.

Dowden continued, while noting how they “want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again.”

“This is welcome news not just for film lovers but the thousands employed across the screen industries and the sectors it supports,” Dowden went on.

FILM NEWS New exemption from quarantine rules for filmmakers means we can start making the best blockbusters again Great to talk to @TomCruise last weekend about getting the cameras rolling again on Mission: Impossible 7 at #Leavesden https://t.co/We5JhITbYg pic.twitter.com/ebw33aeRXC — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 5, 2020

The new guidance allows a limited number of essential cast and crew to travel to the country without needing to quarantine for 14 days.

According to the report:

The exemption only applies to those traveling to England. Exempted individuals are set to live and work in controlled “bubbled” environments that will only include their production and accommodation locations.

The news comes after production on Cruise‘s movie was shut down in late February in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19, per Variety.

Originally set to hit theaters July 23, 2021, the highly anticipated movie will now come out Nov. 19, 2021.