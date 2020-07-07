Louisville Suspends Basketball Workouts After Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Louisville Cardinals have suspended basketball workouts after positive coronavirus tests.

According to Jon Rothstein, the program has "temporarily suspended" basketball workouts for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for coronavirus.

Louisville now joins a list of college athletic programs that have suspended workouts.

Louisville has temporarily suspended all basketball related activities for two weeks after two program members tested positive for coronavirus, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 7, 2020

Another day goes by in the world of sports, and we have another case of coronavirus just hammering an organization.

Is it possible to ever just get through a day in the world of sports without getting bad coronavirus news?

I’m starting to think the answer to that question is no.

The good news for Louisville’s basketball team is that the season isn’t too close to starting. Unlike football teams, basketball teams still have plenty of time to prepare.

Football teams are rapidly nearing the start of the season. Basketball is still several months out, which means there’s no real need to panic.

Hopefully, the situation is quickly contained before it gets worse.