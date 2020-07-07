Reporter And Cameraman Chased Out Of Black Lives Matter Plaza

A reporter and cameraman were harassed and chased out of Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., while recording a couple who was getting married there Tuesday.

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura captured a video showing a man harassing and following a female reporter while she was trying to cover the wedding that was taking place. The beginning of the video shows another reporter being chased out. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Attacked, Surrounded By Protesters. Police Pull Her To Safety, Handcuff Her)

WATCH:

The video appears to show a man in a gray tank top chasing out the female reporter, who can be heard saying “I can’t apologize for having a job.”

Two other people are walking with the group, and the man in the tank top and the reporter appear to be arguing.

“Why are you following these people?” the reporter asks one of the men walking in the group. “Because he knows you lied to us,” the man in the tank top answers, to which the reporter asks, “what did I lie about?”

When asked if anyone is going to protect the media at the plaza, a police officer asked “did you witness a crime?” When Ventura said that he saw a man harassing the reporter, the officer asked “what do you mean by harassing?”

“What I see is two people arguing, and it’s not against the law,” the officer said.

While filming a local female reporter being threatened and harassed for doing her job and followed out of #BLM plaza I asked a DC police officer if media will be protected on #BLM plaza and here was his response : pic.twitter.com/U2bQ0F4gMY — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 7, 2020

A Fourth of July protest kicked off at Black Lives Matter Plaza last weekend with protesters stepping on an American flag, which was later burned outside the White House.

Protesters shut down the city later that night when they marched down the highway and stopped traffic all the way from D.C. to Virginia.