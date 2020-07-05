Black Lives Matter Runs Amok In DC On Independence Day

Black Lives Matter protests broke out in the nation’s capital on Independence Day resulting in the highway between Washington, D.C. and Virginia being shut down.

The protesters started off Independence Day by dancing and stepping on an American flag at Black Lives Matter Plaza, chanting “fuck the Fourth of July and fuck the American flag.” (RELATED: Daily Caller Video Editor Vince Shkreli Harassed At DC Protest)

“F*** the 4th of July, F*** the American flag” #BLM protester tells Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/HW3BcDXlll — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

Later in the afternoon, a group burned an American flag outside of the White House while chanting “America was never great!”

Protesters outside the White House have now set a big American flag on fire while chanting: America was never great! pic.twitter.com/448IPYUR0y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

They then left the park and got into a fight with Trump supporters at the Washington Monument. People fought over a pole that had a “don’t tread on me” flag, a Trump flag, and an American flag on it. The protesters screamed at police when they tried to come break up the fight, and they also got into a screaming match with Trump supporters.

The group of anti-police protesters made their way to the Washington Monument where they encountered pro-Trump supporters. A fight broke out over control of a pole that had American, Trump, and Don’t Tread On Me flags. pic.twitter.com/QmiqY0sIFl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Another group also began marching at Black Lives Matter Plaza, a street in front of Lafayette Square where people are holding an “Occupy H Street” protest. Tents and barriers had been set up to block off the area.

The protesters marched down I Street and turned towards the Capitol building. The group got in a stand-off with police when officers formed a line in front of the Trump hotel. Eventually, the protesters were able to make their way onto the highway, resulting in D.C. traffic coming to a total standstill.

WATCH:

Commuters driving from work or from the fireworks event at the National Monument found themselves stuck in the city. Roads were closed off all around the nation’s capital as the protesters took over the highway.

this is all of DC right now pic.twitter.com/G3eMUUTxGG — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) July 5, 2020

Does anyone know how to get out of here pic.twitter.com/kxSA24Ytwd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 5, 2020

Demonstrations have been ongoing since the death of George Floyd May 25. Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Nationwide protests gave way to violent riots in some cases, leading to arson, vandalism, and looting.

President Donald Trump’s Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore was also met with protests on Friday. People slashed tires of large white vans and blocked traffic leading up the mountain ahead of the president’s speech.