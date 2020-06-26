Daily Caller Video Editor Vince Shkreli Harassed At DC Protest

Daily Caller video editor Vince Shkreli was threatened and harassed by a protester Friday night in Washington D.C.

“You are Daily Caller, right? Why are you with the Daily Caller here,” the protester asks, before repeatedly telling him to “go home.”

“I’m not going home, I live in this city,” Shkreli answered, at which point the protester stepped closer and got in his face.

“The Daily Caller is not welcome here,” the protester told him.

“I’m not gonna take any bullying or intimidation from you, alright?” Shkreli replied.

WATCH:

Friday’s protest is one of many that have spread nationwide following the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department after an officer kneeled on his neck for over 8 minutes. Demonstrations across the country, many of which began peacefully, escalated into violent riots as time went on.

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott was attacked Monday at a protest in D.C. when rioters got angry at her for filming them. The rioters surrounded her, accused her of being a cop, and tried to grab her phone before police intervened. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Talks About Being Assaulted By Protesters On Ingraham’s Fox News Show)

WATCH:

The Friday protesters in DC have vowed to topple the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park. Statues of historical figures including Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant have been torn down in recent weeks by protesters who claim they are racist.