EXCLUSIVE: White House Responds To Mary Trump Book, Says SAT Accusation Is ‘Completely False’

The White House says Mary Trump makes false claims in her new book and has a financial interest in publishing it, a spokesperson told the Daily Caller on Tuesday.

Advance copies of the book by President Donald Trump’s niece are making the rounds in media, with outlets highlighting allegations in the book that Trump paid a friend to take the SAT for him and had a rocky relationship with his father. Mary, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, says her expertise and time spent with Trump allows her to say with some certainty that Trump is likely a “sociopath,” according to the New York Daily News.

“Mary Trump and her book’s publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author’s own financial interest,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people — why speak out now?”

“The President describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him. He said his father was loving and not at all hard on him as a child. Also, the absurd SAT allegation is completely false,” she added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says He ‘Should Be At 100 Percent’ Approval With Black Voters)

The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, CNN and others obtained advance copies of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which is set to be released next week.(RELATED: Trump Campaign To Push Masks, Hand Sanitizer At Outdoor New Hampshire Rally)

The White House had earlier declined to comment on the book in late June, with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying it was too early to speculate.

“I haven’t seen the book,” she told reporters at the time. “The president hasn’t seen the book, so I’m not going to sit here and speculate about what it may say or what it may not say.”

Mary Trump’s book comes hot off the heels of another controversial expose on Trump from former National Security Advisor John Bolton. The White House responded similarly to allegations in Bolton’s book.