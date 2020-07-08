Poll: Biden Solidifies Support Among Bernie, Warren Voters Against Trump

Supporters of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have rallied around presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a united front against President Trump, according to polls conducted in six battleground states by The New York Times and Siena College.

When asked whether they would vote for Biden or Trump, 87 percent of Sanders supporters and 96 percent of Warren supporters indicated they would back the former vice president, according to the polls released Wednesday.

Among voters who said that Sanders was their top choice in the Democratic primaries, only 4 percent said they would vote for Trump, the Times reports. For Warren supporters, that figure was 0 percent. (RELATED: ‘A Democratic Tsunami’: Cook Political Report Updates Its 2020 Map)

These polls contrast the support Hillary Clinton garnered among Sanders voters in 2016. Only 74 percent of those who preferred Sanders voted for Clinton, while 12 percent voted for Trump, according to the Times.

Biden emerges from a contested Democratic primary with no serious threat on his left flank, according to Times/Siena polling in the battlegrounds.

Sanders supporters back him 87-4

Warren supporters back him 96-0 https://t.co/TrJFx5ue0r — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) July 8, 2020

These polls indicate varying levels of enthusiasm for Biden and the general election. Only 21 percent of Sanders supporters said they have a “very favorable” view of the former vice president, the Times reports. Only 47 percent said they were “very enthusiastic” about voting.

Among Warren supporters, those figures are higher at 40 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

Democrats’ fierce opposition to the president appears to be the main source of unity for Biden. 69 percent of Sanders supporters and 61 percent of Warren supporters said their vote is more a vote against Trump than a vote for Biden, according to the Times.

These polls came as Biden continues to show double-digit leads against Trump in national polls.

The Times previously noted that polls of registered voters overlook how the candidates are performing among likely voters in key battleground states, leading to fuzzy predictions of general election outcomes.

Clinton topped Trump in national polls by an upwards of 4.8 points in early July 2016, according to data from RealClearPolitics.

Trump secured 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232 votes in the 2016 election.

