Victim In Central Park ‘Karen’ Case Unwilling To Cooperate In Investigation

The victim in the Central Park “Karen” case claimed he doesn’t want to cooperate after Amy Cooper was charged with a misdemeanor.

Amy was charged with filing a false police report against Christian Cooper after an argument broke out between the two, according the New York Times. Amy lost her job after Christian shared a video online of Amy calling the cops to report an “African-American man” was threatening her.

Christian Cooper says he doesn't want Amy Cooper charged— says he won't cooperate with the Manhattan DA. "She's already paid a steep price— that's not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on."



Cooper claimed the consequences Amy already faced were too much punishment, the outlet reported. (RELATED: New York Woman Who Called Police On Black Man While Walking Dog In Viral Video Hit With Misdemeanor)

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Christian said in a statement to the outlet. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

“So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges,” he added. “But he can do that without me.”

On May 25, Christian uploaded a video to social media that showed Amy calling the cops on him after he reportedly asked her to put her dog on a leash while in Central Park. She was charged with filing a false police report on Monday.

“Today our office initiated a prosecution of Amy Cooper for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree,” Cyrus R. Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, said in a statement. “We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.”