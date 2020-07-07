Fordham Cancels The First 3 Games Of The Football Season

The Fordham Rams have canceled their first three football games of the season.

According to a release from the school, the Rams have canned their games against Stony Brook, Bryant and Hawaii during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’ll now open the season against Monmouth University September 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fordham Football (@fordhamfootball) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:47am PDT

Below is a live look at my reaction to an FCS football program canceling three football games at this point in September.

The first domino appears to have fallen, my friends. This is really bad, and I can promise that it won’t be the last of it that we see.

Yes, I understand Fordham is only an FCS school, but FCS or not, it’s never a good thing when a D1 program starts canceling games.

We’re only in July and the Rams already pulled the plug on three matchups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fordham Football (@fordhamfootball) on Jun 26, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

I’d be willing to bet literally anything that there are more cancelations in the near future. There’s no way Fordham is the only school to take games off the schedule.

Hopefully, the bigger schools that actually matter hold out for as long as possible.

Keep the faith, my friends. At this point, we don’t have much else.