REPORT: The Ivy League Cancels Fall Sports, Won’t Play Anything Prior To 2021

The Ivy League has reportedly canceled fall sports.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Ivy League has canned fall sports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and won’t “entertain any sports being played until after January 1st.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move was widely-expected, and it’s believed an official decision on football in the spring will come at some point today.

Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled. The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st. Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020

We all knew this was coming. The writing has been on the wall for weeks with the Ivy League. There’s really no reason to panic here.

Is it fun that the Ivy League pushed sport back and canceled them in the fall? Obviously not. It’s not ideal at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yale Football (@yalefootball) on May 13, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

Having said that, we have no reason to believe other college football programs will do the same just because the Ivy League did it.

While I respect their FCS football teams, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State won’t be modeling their 2020 campaigns after whatever Harvard and Yale do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yale Football (@yalefootball) on Mar 29, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.