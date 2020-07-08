Alabama Chancellor Finis St. John Says The Crimson Tide Intend On Playing Football

Alabama chancellor Finis St. John wants fans to know that the Crimson Tide intend on playing football this season.

During a Tuesday afternoon summit with President Donald Trump about getting things rolling again on the educational front in America, St. John was asked if Alabama will play football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man running the show down in Tuscaloosa said the Crimson Tide are “planning to play the season” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

“Will Alabama be playing some great football? What’s going on with Alabama?” — Trump pic.twitter.com/MHEM5JmCaC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2020

It’s not a secret that I’m not exactly a huge fan of the SEC. In fact, I hate the SEC and view my mission in life as one that requires me to expose them.

However, when it comes to making sure football happens in the fall, I’m 100% on the same page as the SEC and Alabama.

While we might hate each other on Saturdays in the fall, we’re walking arm-in-arm when it comes to defeating coronavirus.

Wars often have a way of creating unlikely allies and alliances. In WWII, we had the Soviet Union and America join forces.

In the war against coronavirus, I am joining forces with the SEC.

I will do whatever it takes to help make sure Alabama plays some ball this season. You can take that to the bank.

You can also bet on me returning to prime form of hating the Crimson Tide as soon as this crisis passes.

P.S.: Finis St. John is a first ballot Hall-of-Fame name for a college chancellor in the south.