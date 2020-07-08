Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway Believes Final Decision On College Football Will Come ‘Within Two Weeks’

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway thinks a final decision on the football season isn’t too far away.

At the moment, college football has been engulfed by chaos as more and more programs have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. With time winding down, Holloway believes a decision is imminent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Holloway said the following Monday on the situation, according to NJ.com:

The (conference) council of presidents and chancellors are in intense conversations about this. We will be following the guidance of the conference, and we are certainly keeping a close eye on how things develop with [scheduled re-starts in the NBA and Major League Baseball]. More information on that front will be coming out very soon. If I had to guess, within two weeks there will be a final declaration.

For what it’s worth, Holloway’s timeline matches up with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey saying the end of July was when decisions would have to start getting made.

Right now, we’re a little more than a week into July, and the season is slated to start in about 50 days. Time isn’t on our side anymore.

Our window for making decisions is rapidly closing, and we no longer have the luxury of having months ahead of us to make calls on the college football season.

In 52 days, the first college football games of the season are supposed to happen August 29. That’s not much time at all, and we still have no idea at all what’s going to happen.

If a decision has to be made within two weeks, I have no idea what the hell it’s going to be. As a betting man, I’d bet the season starts for sure.

Will it end? Well, that’s a very different question, and I’m not sure people are going to like the outcome. Let’s just keep doing what we can to win this war!