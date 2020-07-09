Bill Barr Was ‘Livid’ After Epstein Found Dead, Claims Nothing Like That Will Happen To Ghislaine Maxwell

Attorney General Bill Barr said in a Thursday interview that he was “livid” when he discovered that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead, promising that nothing like that will happen to Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell in custody.

Maxwell, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire. She was temporarily held in Merrimack County Jail and then transferred to a federal New York prison Monday. (RELATED: Federal Authorities Give Minimal Detail On Why It Took 24 Years To Arrest Ghislaine Maxwell)

The attorney general discussed the British socialite and heiress during an exclusive interview with ABC News where he noted that the Justice Department is continuing to gather evidence of inappropriate conduct by Epstein, Maxwell, and other alleged co-conspirators.

When asked if he would ensure that Maxwell would make it to trial and whether Maxwell’s security was “locked up” to ensure that she would neither kill herself or be harmed by others, Barr responded, “Yes.”

“We have asked them to tell us specifically the protocols they’re following and we have a number of redundant systems to monitor the situation,” Barr said.

“I was livid obviously,” Barr said of finding out about Epstein’s suicide. “I believe very strongly in that case and I was very proud of the work done by the department, the Southern District, on that case.” (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Urges ‘Everyone’ To ‘Keep An Open Mind’ About Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell)

“And as you will recall, after he committed suicide I said that I was confident that we would continue to pursue this case vigorously and — pursue anyone who’s complicit in it,” he added. “And so I’m very happy that we were able to get Miss Maxwell.”

A grand jury indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

A Manhattan federal judge ordered Tuesday that Maxwell’s virtual court hearing will take place July 14 at 1 p.m., according to the New York Post. Only Maxwell, her lawyer, and the judge will be on video at the public hearing, which will also be available for others to attend via teleconference.

