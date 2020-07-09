Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Said About America Before He Got Benched

In November 2015, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was benched for backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Less than three years after leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, Kaepernick had been relegated to the bench. The next year, ahead of the 2016 season, Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem for his now infamous protests before games. (RELATED: LeBron James Says NFL Owes Colin Kaepernick An ‘Official Apology’)

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said at the time.

The former quarterback also wore socks depicting police officers as pigs, and dismissed the American flag as ” just a piece of cloth.” This is inconsistent with some recent revisionist history, which has sought to frame Kaepernick’s protests as simply anti-racist and not anti-American.

Before Kaepernick was benched, he frequently celebrated patriotic holidays, including Independence Day, and Memorial Day. Conservative writer Stephen Miller noted that Kaepernick did not consider the fourth of July a “celebration of white supremacy” before he got benched. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Burgess Owens Says He Boycotted NFL Over Kaepernick, Anthem Protests)

“Happy 4th of july everyone I hope everyone has a blessed day,” Kaepernick tweeted in July 2011.

“Hope everyone has a blessed 4th, as for me I’m on that workout flow first,” Kaepernick tweeted in July 2012.

“This is how we getting down for the 4th” Kaepernick tweeted in July 2012.

“Thank you to all of the men and women that put their lives on the line to fight for our freedom!” Kaepernick tweeted in May 2014.

“Happy Memorial weekend” Kaepernick tweeted in May 2015.

Kaepernick has only amplified his criticism of the U.S. since his last NFL appearance nearly four years ago. After the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, Kaepernick deemed the attack racist and imperialist.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick said. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Kaepernick also explained in a tweet earlier this month why he no longer celebrates the fourth of July.

“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors,” Kaepernick said. “We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all.”