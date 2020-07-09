Michigan Was Working On A Contract Extension With Jim Harbaugh Before The Coronavirus Pandemic Hit

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was reportedly working on an extension before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Harbaugh has been solid in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines, but hasn’t met the lofty expectations placed on him by fans. However, UM was apparently ready to hand him a new deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 4:13pm PST

“There’s bigger fish to fry for our athletic director, or our administration, me as a coach. It hasn’t been on the top of the priority list. I would expect something, that there would be an announcement at some time … It was kind of right there last February, where it was being discussed, and then the pandemic hit,” Harbaugh said Wednesday during a Zoom call with the media when talking about a potential extension, according to the Associated Press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Apr 20, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

I hope Michigan extends Jim Harbaugh forever. I hope the Wolverines give him a lifetime contract. Nothing is funnier than watching delusional Michigan fans get pissed at him.

The dude went 47-18 with the Wolverines, and idiotic Michigan fans act like he’s never even had a winning season.

There are a lot of great things about college football, and fans of the Wolverines thinking they’re right up there with Alabama and Ohio State is near the top of the list.

They have one of the best coaches in the game, he wins a lot of games, loses to Ohio State and the fans come for his head.

It’ll never not be insanely entertaining.

Extend the man! Pay Harbaugh and never let him leave. Nothing would be funnier to me.