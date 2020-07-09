Patriots Star Julian Edelman Reacts To DeSean Jackson’s Anti-Semitic Comments: ‘I’m Proud Of My Jewish Heritage’

New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman condemned recent anti-Semitic comments made by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, and offered to have a “conversation” with him.

“I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” Edelman said Thursday. “I’m proud of my Jewish heritage, and for me it’s not just about religion. It’s about community and culture as well.”

“Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred,” Edelman continued. “It’s rooted in ignorance and fear.”

Edelman added that he has been called anti-Semitic slurs during his football career, and said the black and Jewish communities should come together to combat bigotry. (RELATED: Patriots Receiver Honors Tree Of Life Victims In Pittsburgh)

“There’s no room for anti-Semitism in this world,” Edelman added. “I think the black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities. One unfortunate similarity is that they are both attacked by the ignorant and the hateful.”

“DeSean, let’s do a deal,” Edelman added. “How about we go to DC and I take you to the Holocaust museum, and then you take me to the museum of African American history and culture. Afterwards, we grab some burgers and we have those uncomfortable conversations.”

Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, responds to DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic IG posts. He offers to go with Jackson to D.C.’s Holocaust Museum and Museum of African American History and Culture. (Warning: Contains an uncensored anti-Semitic slur) pic.twitter.com/0KLKvcIiIS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2020

Jackson promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his Instagram page Monday, and posted a page from a book that quotes Adolf Hitler. Jackson’s comments were also condemned by the Eagles, who called them “absolutely appalling.” Jackson eventually posted a video apologizing for his comments.

“I never want to put any race down or any people down,” Jackson said.