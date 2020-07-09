Ohio State AD Gene Smith Is ‘Very Concerned’ About The Fate Of College Football

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is seriously concerned about the upcoming football season.

It was announced Thursday that the Big 10 would move to only conference games for the 2020 season, and it sounds like Smith’s worries are only getting started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to multiple reports, he told the media after the decision that he’s “very concerned” about what lies ahead for college football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State AD Gene Smith, asked about his level of concern regarding the status of the 2020 football season, said he’s no longer cautiously optimistic. “I am very concerned,” Smith said. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) July 9, 2020

On a teleconference with reporters, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he is no longer “cautiously optimistic” about a football season being held this fall. “I’m very concerned.” — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) July 9, 2020

Gene Smith said he’s now “very concerned” that Ohio State may not be able to play fall sports this year. https://t.co/BU4gLqEEm3 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) July 9, 2020

Smith is concerned? He’s worried? Yeah, no kidding, folks. We’re all concerned! The B1G moving to only conference games is the surest sign yet that it’s time to panic.

It’s not just time to panic, but it might also be time to start mentally preparing for the football season to not happen.

I don’t say that lightly, and I hope like hell I’m wrong. However, have any of you opened up an internet browser in the past six hours?

The sport of college football is coming apart at the seams! We went from everything being fine in May to an absolute dumpster fire by July 9.

If you have any favors with the big man upstairs, now would be the time to call them in because we need all the help we can get.