Ohio State Halts Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

Ohio State v Northwestern

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ohio State has halted all football activities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have paused all football activities after the results from the latest round of testing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State didn’t release specifics on how many players tested positive.

In terms of bad news to come out of the world of football during the coronavirus pandemic, this is by far the worst news we’ve had.

Ohio State is one of the top three or four programs in all of college football. In terms of being a brand, they’re on the same level as Alabama.

 

The Buckeyes are the crown jewel of the Big 10, and they just slammed the brakes on football activities. When something like that happens, you know it’s not good.

If a school the caliber of Ohio State pulls out of the season, then the whole thing could collapse before long.

 

Hopefully, I’m just being extremely pessimistic, OSU heals up and is back to practice sooner than later. All I’m saying is that they’re by far and away the biggest program to halt workouts, and that’s not a good sign.