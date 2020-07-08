Ohio State Halts Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

Ohio State has halted all football activities amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have paused all football activities after the results from the latest round of testing.

Ohio State didn’t release specifics on how many players tested positive.

Ohio State has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. School doesn’t release number of positive tests — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 8, 2020

In terms of bad news to come out of the world of football during the coronavirus pandemic, this is by far the worst news we’ve had.

Ohio State is one of the top three or four programs in all of college football. In terms of being a brand, they’re on the same level as Alabama.

The Buckeyes are the crown jewel of the Big 10, and they just slammed the brakes on football activities. When something like that happens, you know it’s not good.

If a school the caliber of Ohio State pulls out of the season, then the whole thing could collapse before long.

Hopefully, I’m just being extremely pessimistic, OSU heals up and is back to practice sooner than later. All I’m saying is that they’re by far and away the biggest program to halt workouts, and that’s not a good sign.