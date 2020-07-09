Big 10 Announces Conference Only Football Schedule

UPDATED: THE BIG 10 HAS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED THAT ONLY CONFERENCE GAMES WILL BE PLAYED.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season:https://t.co/KLjc4mA47h — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 9, 2020

The Big 10 is expected to announce Thursday that the league will only play conference football games this season.

After an initial report that that the league would switch to 10 conference games for the 2020 season, Nicole Auerbach tweeted Thursday that an official announcement is imminent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known if the B1G will play 10 or more conference games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB. — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

Well, there you have it, folks. The Big 10 might announce at any moment that the conference is only playing games against other members.

As I said when the first report came out, I honestly don’t hate the move. We’re about to see the toughest schedules in the history of B1G play.

Hell, these might be the toughest schedules in the history of college football. There won’t be a single easy game. It’ll be Big 10 monsters against Big 10 monsters.

If this is the change it takes to guarantee the season, then I’m not really against it. We’re about to see something I’ve demanded out of P5 football for years.

