Starbucks Will Require Customers To Wear Face Masks Beginning July 15th

Starbucks announced Thursday that beginning July 15, it will require customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned stores in the U.S.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Starbucks said in a statement posted Thursday.

Starbucks employees have been required to wear masks since April, but the coffee chain had yet to require facial coverings for customers at its 9,000 stores, CNN reported.

Since not all local governments have mandated masks, those customers not wearing one can order from the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery, Starbucks said. (RELATED: Judge Napolitano: Governments ‘Do Not Have The Authority’ To Mandate Mask-Wearing)

Our priority is the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and customers. Starting July 15, U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations will require customers to wear facial coverings while visiting the café. Learn more: https://t.co/ldDfwTRe3n pic.twitter.com/1m0cMKChoV — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) July 9, 2020

There is not yet a nationwide mandate to wear a mask, though around 20 states and Washington, DC, have established a statewide mask requirement, according to CNN. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Governor Says Statewide Mask Order Could Last ‘Until We Get A Vaccine’)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.