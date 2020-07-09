John And Governor Perry Spend Time Together In A Special Clip From The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’

A special clip has been released from the newest “Yellowstone” episode “Going Back to Cali.”

In the clip from the fourth episode of season three, John Dutton and Governor Perry spend some heartwarming time together at the camp as they soak up the outdoors. Upon gazing over all the beauty, Perry understands why the Duttons have fought so hard to keep it. (REVIEW: New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’ Is Incredible)

“You can’t sell this. You have to earn it. You have to live it, and that’s something they’ll never understand,” John tells Governor Perry in the clip.

Give it a watch below.

Honestly, that line from Costner about having to earn it could have been delivered word for word from my own dad, and I’m not sure I’d be able to tell the difference. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

It’s a shade reminiscent of the line about not sharing land in this country.

I honestly can’t wait to see what we get Sunday night in “Going Back to Cali.” Through three episodes, the new season has been absolutely electric.

Yes, the action has been limited, but the groundwork for a wild season has been put in place. Roarke Morris is coming for the ranch, and he intends to use eminent domain to get it.

Now, Governor Perry, who has always been loyal to John and his family, is in a damn near impossible position.

What will she do? Who will she ultimately side with?

Tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network to find out!