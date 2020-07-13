Australian Fisherman Remains Impressively Calm While Great White Shark Bites Off Piece Of Boat

Two brothers had a close call with a great white shark off the coast of Australia.

Lee and Adam Ferguson got the encounter on camera as the shark took a bite out of the boat they were on, according to an interview published Sunday by 7NEWS Australia.

The brothers had been fishing outside of Carnac Island for about an hour and a half early Friday morning when they encountered the shark. (RELATED: Gigantic Great White Shark Caught On Video By Fishermen)

“Adam spotted something in the burley trail and said ‘it’s a big fish’ and I said ‘that’s not a big fish, it’s a big shark,'” Lee told the outlet.

WATCH:

“There was a couple of times it got too close, I tried to give him a poke with the GoPro and couldn’t budge him at all so yeah, very heavy, very strong,” Lee said.

The boat’s motor, ladder and transducer were all damaged in the encounter with the shark. Despite the extremely close encounter, Lee claimed he didn’t feel like they were in “immediate danger.”

“That was uncomfortable,” Lee said. “We didn’t feel in immediate danger though.”

Lee’s face in this video is insane though. I believe that he didn’t feel like he was in danger considering he is the most calm I have ever seen anyone while being that close to a great white shark.

I don’t know how anybody could be that calm during this kind of encounter.