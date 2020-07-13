Power 5 Athletic Conferences Made Nearly $3 Billion During The 2019 Fiscal Year

The Power Five athletic conferences made a staggering amount of money in 2019.

According to USA Today, the P5 conferences, which are the ACC, PAC-12, Big 10, SEC and Big 12, made nearly $3 billion in revenue, and the Big 10 led the way with $780 million in revenue. The B1G paid out more than $55 million to its longest 12 members. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the SEC’s payout numbers aren’t known yet, the B1G crushed the rest of America when it came to how much is distributed. It’s likely the SEC will finish second.

In case you wanted to know what’s at risk if the college football season gets canned, these numbers pretty much tell the story.

There’s not just a little bit of money on the line. There are billions of dollars at risk. Once you include the money for the local economy brought in by games, we’re talking about a staggering amount of cast.

The average B1G school received more than $55 million in conference distribution money! Stop and think about that number for a moment.

It’s absolutely mind-boggling, and it’s a blunt reminder of how important college football is when it comes to moving the needle financially.

There’s just too much money on the table to shut down college sports for all of the fall. That alone will have P5 teams doing whatever they can to play.

Will changes be made? Sure, but all efforts will be made to make sure the money spigot doesn’t turn off.