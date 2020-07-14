Melania Posts Picture Wearing Face Mask, Encourages Everyone To Wear Them ‘Even In The Summer Months’

Melania Trump posted a picture Tuesday on Instagram showing her wearing a face mask and encouraged others to do the same “even in the summer months.”

“Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings [and] practice social distancing,” the first lady captioned her post on social media, along with a snap shot of her wearing a white top and white face covering.

“The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier [and] safer country in the Fall,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

It comes after FLOTUS made a surprise visit last week to The Mary Elizabeth House where she delivered box lunches and other items to the women’s and children’s shelter. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Today I visited The Mary Elizabeth House, an inspiring place [and] supportive community for young women [and] children,” Melania captioned her post, along with several snaps from the visit in which she dons a face mask.

“I met [with] staff, mothers [and] children, [and] dropped off boxed lunches [and] #BeBest items to show my appreciation for their efforts to strengthen families in our community.”