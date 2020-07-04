Melania Wows In Stunning White Dress For Fourth Of July WH Celebration

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Saturday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping white dress for a Fourth of July celebration at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in sleeveless number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with a red sparkling leather belt and white flats. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

Invitations for the Fourth of July celebration went out to those working on the front-lines during the pandemic.

“The guests will be made up of front line workers and their families, including law enforcement, doctors, nurses, and others, as well as members of the military and their families,” a statement provided to the Daily Caller read.

“In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage,” a recent WH press release about the event read. “The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, the first lady shined when she showed up in a gorgeous white and black print dress for a celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday.

Wonderful evening at the majestic #MountRushmore celebrating the spirit of America’s Independence & witnessing a beautiful display of fireworks. Let’s reflect on the ideals that make this country great & always remember the blessings of freedom & liberty. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/oOUMtSDOou — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2020

