Kings Player Richaun Holmes Has To Quarantine For 10 Days After Getting Take-Out Food

Sacramento Kings player Richaun Holmes has to quarantine after going to get himself some food while at Disney.

According to Shams Charania, Holmes breached the NBA's secure bubble at Disney to go get some take-out food.

Now, he has to quarantine for a total of 10 days. The NBA currently has players in a bubble at Disney to protect them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kings center Richaun Holmes crossed the the Disney campus line to pick up delivery food and must quarantine for 10 days (eight days remaining). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

I love this whole bubble situation, and it hasn’t disappointed at all from a content perspective. Holmes went to get some food and he’s out for 10 days!

Imagine looking at an injury report and seeing that somebody is out for more than a week for breaching the secure bubble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richaun Holmes (@rich_holmes22) on Jul 12, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

That food had better have been damn good to now be sidelined for more than a week. I thought women sneaking into the bubble would be a huge problem.

Well, it turns out that players getting hungry was more than enough to breach the secure bubble at Disney.

Why wouldn’t Holmes just have somebody go get the food for him? Wouldn’t that have been much easier? I’m sure the NBA has a system in place to feed the players that doesn’t require them to leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richaun Holmes (@rich_holmes22) on Jun 6, 2020 at 6:07pm PDT

Either way, we’re still a couple weeks away from games happening, and the bubble is already absolutely lit. I’m loving it.