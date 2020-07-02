Porn Company Offers NBA Players Free VIP Membership

A major porn company is trying to hook up NBA players with a free membership ahead of the league’s return.

Sex and the NBA are under a spotlight ever since Stephen A. Smith pointed out that some players might want to break the Orlando bubble for recreational activities once games start at the end of July. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stephen A Smith on NBA players breaking the Disney Bubble because they’re going to be sexually frustrated and need to go out for “recreational activities”… pic.twitter.com/trgMrAUeAl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2020

Now, Cams.com is trying to help fix the problem for NBA players isolated at Disney in Florida. The porn site is offering free VIP membership for any player who needs it.

You can read an email release from the adult entertainment company below.

OH. MY. GOODNESS. The greatest PR email I’ve ever received. pic.twitter.com/7p0FKiILBC — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 1, 2020

As I always say in situations like this one, porn companies own the marketing game. There’s no other industry that does it as well as porn does.

You can hate pornography all you want, but there’s no doubt at all that they have the marketing industry locked down.

Stephen A. Smith talks about how NBA players are going to want to have sex while in Orlando, and Cams.com swoops in with an offer.

When it comes to moving the needle with creative offers, there’s nobody who does it like porn companies do.

That’s just a fact.

Now, will any players take up Cams.com on this offer? Who knows, but it doesn’t matter. Cams.com is already moving the needle, which is all they wanted anyway.