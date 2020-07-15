Britney Spears’ Mom Reportedly Files Documents Requesting To Be Included In Her Finances

Britney Spears’ mom has reportedly requested permission to access the pop star’s finances.

Lynne Spears filed court documents July 13 to become”an interested person” in “all matters” of a trust that was set up for the pop star, according to a report published by The Blast. The “SJB Revocable Trust” was set up in 2004 to protect Britney’s multi-million dollar assets and set her children up in the future, the outlet reported.

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne filed legal documents requesting to be included in all the decisions regarding Britney’s finances, specifically the trust which holds most of Britney’s multi-million dollar assets. https://t.co/NTPfHiGUQ2 — BreatheHeavy.com/exhale (@breatheheavycom) July 14, 2020

Britney’s “furniture and furnishings, clothing, jewelry, vehicles and accessories to vehicles, books, paintings, and other artwork, and other tangible articles of personal, domestic household, or recreational use or nature, together with any insurance on such property” are reportedly included in the trust.

Along with her “stocks and securities of every kind and character … cash and cash equivalents, including all bank accounts and savings accounts of any kind or character.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Made 80 Shopping Trips To Target In The Last Year)

If approved, Lynne will be included in discussions regarding the trust and involved in hearings pertaining to the trust as well.

Britney’s finances have been controlled by other people since she was put under a conservatorship in 2008. Until September of 2019, Britney’s father Jamie controlled the conservatorship.

The conservatorship is now reportedly controlled by Britney’s care manager Jodi Montgomery, Fox News reported.