Britney Spears Made 80 Shopping Trips To Target In The Last Year

Singer Britney Spears shops at Target just like the rest of America does.

The “Toxic” singer reportedly made 80 trips to Target while bringing in a total of $2.5 million in 2018, according to a report published Tuesday by The Blast. The numbers come from financial documents obtained in Spears’ conservatorship case.

The case requires yearly accounting documents from Spears. The documents showed her total assets were valued to be $59,079,755.76. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

Spears reportedly spent most of 2018 on her “Piece Of Me” tour, however she did find time to make 80 trips to Target.

I would never imagine that a celebrity as famous as Spears would make this many trips to a store like Target in a year. I don’t think I even make this many trips to Target in a year, and I adore Target.

I wish we knew what she was purchasing from Target. There are so many things you could buy from there. She could be buying groceries, but I don’t think you need groceries like every four days.

This just continues to prove that Spears is one of the most down to Earth celebrities out there. She shops at regular stores just like us normal people.