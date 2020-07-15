REPORT: Kanye West Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Musician Kanye West is reportedly no longer running for president.

The drop out comes just weeks after Kanye tweeted out that he would be running for president, according to a report published by the Intelligencer.

Kanye West has ended his presidential bid per Fox News — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) July 15, 2020

“He’s out,” adviser Steve Kramer told the outlet.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” Kramer said. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

“Any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups,” he added.

Kanye first announced he was running for president on July 4. (RELATED: Kanye West Gets 2% Of The Vote In New Presidential Poll Against Trump And Biden)

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States.”

The only issue Kanye faced was deadlines to get his name on the ballot had passed in a handful of states.

“We had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot,” Kramer said. “Whether anybody is going to vote for him or not is up to them.”