Michigan Bans Football Ticket Sales To The General Public During The 2020 Season

The Michigan Wolverines won’t have ticket sales to the general public during the 2020 football season.

The Wolverines released the ticket rules for the upcoming season during the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest thing is who will even be allowed to buy them if fans are allowed.

“If U-M is able to have fans at Michigan Stadium, all home games will be sold on an individual game basis, with sales limited to current season ticket holders and students. There will be no ticket sales to the general public,” Michigan told fans in a Wednesday release.

I don’t really understand this move from Michigan. I don’t get it at all. I’d understand saying that season ticket holders and students get priority, but a complete ban on general public sales is stupid.

What if there are tickets that go unsold? The public can’t buy them? Michigan just leaves those seats empty no matter what?

Seems like an unnecessary standard to have.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure it’s going to matter much in the long run because it doesn’t look like fans are going to be allowed in anyways.

So, while this policy is stupid and unnecessary, it’s likely not going to have any kind of impact.

At the end of the day, we’re almost certainly going to end up playing in empty stadiums during the pandemic, and that’s the unfortunate reality of the situation.