REPORT: Florida Gators Have Had A Total Of 29 Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Gators have had several cases of coronavirus.

According to Nick de La Toree, the Gators have had a total of 29 cases as of this past weekend after 238 coronavirus tests during the ongoing pandemic. It’s not known what sports the positive cases are from. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that of the 188 athletes who came back to campus for voluntary workouts, only three have had the virus. It’s not clear how many of these are active cases and how many are in the past.

As long as most of these cases are already dealt with, then it’s not really a big deal at all. It sounds like there’s no reason to be concerned.

Judging from Nick de la Torre’s tone from the tweets, there’s no crisis here. If only a handful of the cases are active, then Florida should be just fine.

As I always say, just isolate the athletes who have the virus, let them get healthy and keep them far away from the locker room.

It won’t take much for one player to get sick, walk into a locker room and just decimate the rest of his teammates.

That’s the nightmare scenario and needs to be avoided at all costs.

If Florida can contain the situation, then the Gators should be just fine once the football season rolls around.