Vice President Mike Pence Talks The Return Of College Football, Is ‘Confident’ A Plan Can Be Developed

Vice President Mike Pence thinks sports can make a return in America very soon.

Pence met with LSU football coach Ed Orgeron and others Tuesday to talk about higher education and sports returning during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Elizabeth Crisp, when talking about football in the fall, the vice president said, “I’m very confident that our universities can develop plans to safely reopen campuses and restart sports programs.”

Following up on Coach O saying America needs football, Pence added, “It’s important — not just for student athletes and schools like LSU but it’s important for America …We all are prepared to work with athletic directors with universities across the country.”

I’m loving the confidence and optimism from Pence, and I hope he turns out to be correct. Nothing would make me happier than college football happening in the fall.

As Coach O said, America needs the sport, Louisiana needs the sport and we need to get back to playing.

Having said all that, it still seems like we have a long way to go until we’re finally at a place where football looks realistic.

We’ve heard nothing over the past few weeks that would seem to indicate America’s favorite sport is guaranteed to happen.

In fact, we’ve heard nothing but the opposite. All we’ve been told time and time again is how college football is in major trouble.

We’re about six weeks out from the season starting. Let’s hope everything falls into place by the start of September. This country needs it.