Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. And His Spokesman Are Still Locked Out Of Their Accounts 12 Hours After Bitcoin Hack, And Twitter Won’t Say Why

President Trump Holds Rally In Green Bay, Wisconsin

(Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

Donald Trump Jr. and his spokesman Andy Surabian are still being denied access to their Twitter accounts more than 12 hours after the social media platform suffered one of the largest hacking attacks in company history.

“Since early evening yesterday, both Donald Trump Jr. and I have been locked out of our respective Twitter accounts,” Surabian told Daily Caller Thursday morning. “We haven’t heard anything from Twitter on how/why this happened or if they plan on doing anything to rectify the situation.” (RELATED: Hackers Compromise Joe Biden, Barack Obama’s Twitter Accounts, Promote Bitcoin Scam)

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 01: Donald Trump Jr. speaks early in the night before his father, U.S. President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally at U.S. Bank Arena on August 1, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The president was critical of his Democratic rivals, condemning what he called "wasted money" that has contributed to blight in inner cities run by Democrats, according to published reports. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 01: Donald Trump Jr.  (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

Twitter temporarily locked every verified “blue check” account Wednesday evening after hackers infiltrated numerous high profile accounts, including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, and posted cash-for-bitcoin scam messages. The company’s investigation revealed the hackers gained access to “internal systems and tools” by first targeting Twitter employees. Twitter support published a lengthy statement late Wednesday night noting that “compromised” accounts would remain locked until the company is “certain” they can “restore access” to account owners “securely”

Still, Trump Jr. and Surabian’s accounts did not appear to have been infiltrated by the hack, as neither posted one of the “cash-for-bitcoin” messages on Wednesday. Surabian told Daily Caller that when he tried to access the accounts Thursday morning, Twitter prompted him to reset their passwords but would not recognize any of the associated emails and phone numbers.

He said he fears that “someone deleted our account information on the back end of Twitter” and just wants someone from the company to respond to their questions. It should be noted that the accounts infiltrated by hackers, including Obama and Biden, still appear to be locked Thursday morning coinciding with Twitter’s previous statement.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.